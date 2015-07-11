A Walk in the Woods | One-Minute Homily

by | May 19, 2024 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1 min

What can a walk through the woods teach us about the Holy Spirit? Rob Lorenz, SJ, reflects on nature’s capacity to teach us about God. Based on the readings from Pentecost Sunday. On the feast of Pentecost, what can a walk through the woods tell us about the...

By Our Love | One-Minute Homily

by | May 5, 2024 | One-Minute Homily, Videos    ~ Approx. 1 min

Jesus said Christians should be known by their love. Angelo Canta, SJ, reflects on the call to love as a life-long process. Readings are from the Sixth Sunday of Easter. They will know we are Christians by our love.  Hi, I’m Angelo and this is my one minute...

Conversion is Possible | One-Minute Homily

by | Apr 28, 2024 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1min

Can people truly change? Ian Peoples, SJ, reflects on Saul’s conversion to Paul is a model for our own conversions. Based on the readings from the Fifth Sunday of Easter. Do we believe that people can change? Hi, I’m Ian Peoples, and this is my One-Minute...
Let’s Take our Easter Joy to the Streets

Let’s Take our Easter Joy to the Streets

by | Apr 23, 2024 | Easter, Spirituality    ~ Approx. 4 mins

Easter is the greatest feast of the Christian year. Death has not had the final say. Christ has conquered the grave and has risen to new life. We have been imbued with the hope that we, too, might share in this life eternal. Alleluia!  But one would hardly know this...

Jesus, the Good Shepherd | One-Minute Homily

by | Apr 21, 2024 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1 min

Jesus lays down his life for us, and he does it all with love. Rob Lorenz, SJ, reflects on how Jesus and the Father desire the same thing: to be in a relationship with us. Based on the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. Like Father, like Son, like…”sheep”? Hi,...