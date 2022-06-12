Jesuit 101: Jesuit Brothers

by | Jun 3, 2022 | Jesuit 101, The Jesuits    ~ Approx. 6 mins

One of the most common questions a Jesuit gets asked, especially when he is a younger man, is: “Why?” – “Why do you want to be a Jesuit?” “Why do you want to be a priest?” For the majority of Jesuits those questions are variations of the same point: their desire...
Why Jesuit Schools Love Sports: An Explainer

by | Jun 2, 2022 | Sports, The Jesuits    ~ Approx. 7 mins

And the crowd goes wild “Well, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” I muttered. After a real slobberknocker that sent a player to the turf and the crowd howling, the athletic director stormed onto the field, stared down the crowd, and began to speak.  “This is...
Catholic 101: Nuclear Arms

by | May 25, 2022 | Catholic 101, Faith & Politics, In the News    ~ Approx. 5 mins

A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on “special alert”. Since then, a flurry of news articles has followed, all raising that pressing and all-important question: Is there a possibility for actual nuclear war? While...