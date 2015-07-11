Have you ever been in a situation where the math just isn’t mathing? Michael Bachmeier, SJ and Kevin Lee, SJ reflect on how Jesus shatters our calculations around forgiveness by reminding us that we are first always the receivers of an unrepayable mercy. Based...
Jesus tells us that we must engage when a conflict arises. Kevin Lee, SJ reflects on how the Ignatian Presupposition can give us guidance on how to engage. Based on the readings for the 23rd Sunday of Ordinary Time. Does conflict make us curious or just angry? In...
In August Pope Leo XIV asked the Church to pray for evangelization in the city, that in large cities, often marked by anonymity and loneliness, we find new ways to proclaim the Gospel, discovering creative paths to build community. “For Christ plays in ten thousand...
Jesus asks us to follow him even amidst our fears and hesitations. Fr. Simon Zachary, SJ breaks open Jesus’s invitation to all of us in light of St. Peter. Based on the readings for the 22nd Sunday of Ordinary Time. Oh, St. Peter. A rock, but on rocky ground? I...
Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers. I have always loved Marvel movies. I enjoy them because they are fun stories full of action and adventure and superheroes. I love them because they are stories that wrestle with deep realities of life. The Guardians of...
What happens after you fail at something you were trusted with? Bro. Bobby Nichols, SJ crashed his parents’ car and got the keys back. He reflects on how Christ does the same with Peter, and with us. Christ knew Peter would deny him. He handed him the keys anyway....
Calendars get full. But when someone interrupts your plans, Joe Laughlin, SJ suggests that your response might say as much about your heart as your schedule. Based on the readings for the 20th Sunday of Ordinary Time. HEY! LOOK OVER HERE! I’M INTERRUPTING YOU! I...
All of us have experienced storms in our lives at some point. Jackson Graham, SJ, meditates on how Jesus invites us, during these storms, to a deeper calling to faithfulness. Based on the Gospel readings for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time. If you’ve ever...
Do you ever feel overwhelmed and entirely inadequate to meet the demands of life? Michael Bachmeier, SJ reflects on how we don’t have to be enough on our own, inviting us to simply bring our small offerings to the altar and let Jesus do the rest. Based on the...
In Matthew 13, Jesus compares the Kingdom of Heaven to a great net with a great catch—but the bad fish must be thrown out. Ty Wahlbrink, SJ reflects that the task of the Christian today is to similarly separate the good from the bad voices in our hearts. Based on the...