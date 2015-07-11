Curious Engagement | One-Minute Homily

by | Sep 6, 2026 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1 min

Jesus tells us that we must engage when a conflict arises. Kevin Lee, SJ reflects on how the Ignatian Presupposition can give us guidance on how to engage. Based on the readings for the 23rd Sunday of Ordinary Time. Does conflict make us curious or just angry? In...
Evangelization in the City

Evangelization in the City

by | Aug 31, 2026 | Spirituality    ~ Approx. 4 mins

In August Pope Leo XIV asked the Church to pray for evangelization in the city, that in large cities, often marked by anonymity and loneliness, we find new ways to proclaim the Gospel, discovering creative paths to build community. “For Christ plays in ten thousand...

Keys to the Kingdom | One-Minute Homily

by | Aug 23, 2026 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1 min

What happens after you fail at something you were trusted with? Bro. Bobby Nichols, SJ crashed his parents’ car and got the keys back. He reflects on how Christ does the same with Peter, and with us. Christ knew Peter would deny him. He handed him the keys anyway....

Enough | One-Minute Homily

by | Aug 2, 2026 | One-Minute Homily    ~ Approx. 1 min

Do you ever feel overwhelmed and entirely inadequate to meet the demands of life? Michael Bachmeier, SJ reflects on how we don’t have to be enough on our own, inviting us to simply bring our small offerings to the altar and let Jesus do the rest. Based on the...