Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time | November 15, 2026 Proverbs 31:10-13, 19-20, 30-31 Psalm 128:1-2, 3, 4-5 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6 Matthew 25:14-30 We feared him, and we loved him all the same. Scripture speaks of two kinds of fear. One hides in the dark and...
Have you ever gotten to the end of a film and then – bam! The film hits you with a new direction or insight that completely changes the way you viewed the movie? Bugonia does this at the end of the film (spoiler!) when we realize that our CEO (Emma Stone) is actually...
Jesus’ command to “stay awake” isn’t just about waiting for His final coming. Joe Laughlin, SJ, reflects on cultivating the attentiveness to recognize God when he appears in places we weren’t expecting. Based on the readings for the 32nd...
We join Jesuits, family, and friends around the world in mourning the sudden passing of Father Stephen Molvarec, SJ. Fr. Steve was a devoted priest, a renowned academic, and an excellent teacher, most recently serving as an Assistant Professor at the Boston College...
The Catholic Church has Saints from all walks of life. Jackson Graham, SJ, reflects on the universal vocation to Holiness and Saintliness. Based on the readings for the Solemnity of All Saints. One of the things that I find most inspiring about our Catholic...
I cannot remember when I first learned about Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Maybe it was when I was suggested to “like” his Facebook page, or when I heard about him from one of my college friends, or when one of his videos slipped into my Youtube algorithms. However, I...
It is not possible to love an invisible Creator while ignoring the very visible needs of the people around us. Michael Bachmeier, SJ reflects on how loving our neighbor isn’t an optional extra credit assignment, but the concrete measure of our love for God....
One of the great graces of Jesuit life not only is to make an annual eight day retreat, but to do so in the company of Jesuit brothers. This year, the three of us chose to spend our retreat together at the Martyrs’ Shrine in Midland, Ontario, which sits just above the...
You have the image of God inscribed within you. Kevin Lee, SJ reflects on how we are made in the image and likeness of God and how that calls us to live our life as an offering. Based on the readings for the 29th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Jesus says to give to Caesar...
Though I would like to think of myself as a rational person, my emotions are seldom “rational”. Loneliness is one of them. Since irrational behaviors are often born of irrational thoughts and emotions, I often reflect on how my loneliness impacts my behavior in...